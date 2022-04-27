This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Patrick Lyoya. The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. Lyoya's death is "tragic," the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association said, but an "officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift."(photo courtesy of Ben Crump Law via AP)