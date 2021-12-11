In this photo provided by Zooparc de Beauval, twin panda cubs, Yuandudu and Huanlili take their first steps in public, at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The female twins were born in August. Their mother, Huan Huan, and father, Yuan Zi, are at the Beauval Zoo, south of Paris, on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting good ties with France. (Zooparc de Beauval via AP)