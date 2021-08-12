FILE - In this July 29, 2021 file photo, fans gather and cheer on day one of the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Chicago health officials on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, reported 203 cases of COVID-19 connected to Lollapalooza, casting it as a number that was anticipated and not yet linked to any hospitalizations or deaths. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar File)