U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan leaves from a port in Busan, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Monday in their first such training in five years, a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise. (Sohn Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)