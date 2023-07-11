FILE - An election worker carries two ballots to be verified inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Few Republicans have high confidence that votes will be tallied accurately in next year’s presidential contest, suggesting years of sustained attacks against elections by former President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a toll. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that just 22% of Republicans have high confidence in the 2024 vote count compared to 71% of Democrats. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)