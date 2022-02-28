FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington on Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court is hearing a case its conservative majority could use to hobble Biden administration efforts to combat climate change. In arguments Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, justices are taking up an appeal from 19 mostly Republican-led states and coal companies over the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)