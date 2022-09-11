FILE - Mourners place flowers in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York, Sept. 11, 2020. On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are due at the ground zero observance, but by tradition, no political figures speak there. Instead, victims' relatives take turns in an hours-long reading of the names of the dead. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)