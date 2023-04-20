Customers look at AR-15-style rifles on a mostly empty display wall at Rainier Arms Friday, April 14, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. as stock dwindles before potential legislation that would ban future sale of the weapons in the state. House Bill 1240 would ban the future sale, manufacture and import of assault-style semi-automatic weapons to Washington State and would go into immediate effect after being signed by Gov. Jay Inslee. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)