FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a podium as international passengers arrive at Miami international Airport where they are screened by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Miami. The damned-if-you-pay-damned-if-you-don’t dilemma on ransomware payments has left U.S. officials fumbling about how to respond. While the Biden administration “strongly discourages” paying, it recognizes that failing to pay would be suicidal for some victims. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)