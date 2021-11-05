Professor Lee Berger, from the University of the Witwatersrand, holds a replica of the discovered Homo Naledi fossil inside the Rising Star Cave in the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site near Johannesburg, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Homo naledi is a species of archaic human discovered in the Rising Star Cave, Cradle of Humankind, South Africa dating to the Middle Pleistocene 335,000–236,000 years ago. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)