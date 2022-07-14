FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck early on March 16, 2022, half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas, where a pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The father of a 13-year-old boy, not the teen, was driving a pickup that struck the team's van federal officials said on Thursday, July 14 . (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)