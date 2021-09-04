Retired NYPD Officer Ken Winkler, holds a broken piece of glass that he kept from the fallen World Trade Center skyscrapers, which he keeps in his office on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New York. "Somebody once asked me, 'How often do you think about it?' I told him it's easier to count the days when you don't think about it," says Winkler, who now manages Manhattan's cruise ship terminal. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)