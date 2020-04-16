People walk next to election campaign billboards showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Benny Gantz, left, in Bnei Brak, Israel. Israel’s president on Sunday, April 12, 2020, turned down a request from Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz for a two-week extension to form a new coalition government. The announcement means that Gantz and Netanyahu have a midnight deadline on Monday night to reach a power-sharing deal. If they fail, the country could be forced into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year. (AP)