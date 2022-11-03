FILE - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, awards Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. Fedorov, 34, is one of over 50 local leaders who have spent time in Russian captivity since the war began on Feb. 24 in an attempt to subdue towns and cities under Moscow's control. Like many others, he said he was pressured into collaborating with the invaders. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)