FILE - The BBC sign outside the entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded media organisation in London, July 19, 2017. Russians could face prison sentences of up to 15 years for spreading information that goes against the government’s position on the war in Ukraine. The move on Friday March 4, 2022, came as Russian authorities blocked access to foreign media that publish in Russian reports. The blocks affect the BBC, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)