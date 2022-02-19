Emergency personnel from the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, in the pouring rain, pull a tree that has been blown down by gusts of wind to the ground with a rope in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)