Fred Guttenberg, the father of slain student Jaime Guttenberg leaves the courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead at a Parkland, Fla., high school. Guttenberg is joining the top ranks of a progressive anti-gun group to promote like-minded political candidates around the country ahead of next year’s midterm elections. He will be a senior adviser to Brady PAC. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool