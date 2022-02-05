Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The platform Gab launched in 2016 and now claims to have 15 million monthly visitors, though that number could not be independently verified. The service says it saw a huge jump in signups following the January 6 riot, which prompted Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to crack down on Trump and others who they said had incited violence. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)