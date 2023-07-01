FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Viet Nguyen poses for a portrait on the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I. Nguyen, now an alumnus, helped lead an effort urging Brown and other elite universities to rethink their legacy admissions policies. “Now more than ever, there’s no justification for allowing this process to continue,” said Viet Nguyen, a graduate of Brown and Harvard who leads Ed Mobilizer, a nonprofit that has fought legacy preferences since 2018. “No other country in the world does legacy preferences. Now is a chance to catch up with the rest of the world.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)