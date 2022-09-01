Judge Elizabeth Scherer holds up documents as she considers arguments from the defense that the jury should be prevented from seeing the swastikas on the pages (circled in red) during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Cruz previously pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)