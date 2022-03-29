FILE - Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra delivers a speech next to France's European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during a press conference, in Paris, Friday Jan 28, 2022. The Netherlands said on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, it was expelling 17 Russians who it described as intelligence officers masquerading as diplomats. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said he was prepared for a retaliation from Moscow. (Thomas Coex/Pool photo via AP, File)