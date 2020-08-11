Megan Foster poses for a picture on the campus of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The iconic summer job for high school and college students has been on the wane for nearly 20 years. But the pandemic is squeezing even more young people out of the workforce. Foster, a grad student, was unable to get a paid internship or summer job in her field of communications. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)