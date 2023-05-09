FILE - A migrant waits at the Gateway International Port of Entry under U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody in Brownsville, Texas, Friday, May 5, 2023, before being sent back to Mexico under Title 42. A recent surge of migrants in the Brownsville area of the U.S.-Mexico border is highlighting immigration challenges as the U.S. prepares for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants. (AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas, File)