Philippe Tanne, of France, holds a Trump 2020 flag outside the military memorabilia store he runs in the Normandy town of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, one of the sites of D-Day invasion in 1944, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Tanne, a French former soldier who hopes Trump wins reelection, is among the multitudes of people across the globe for whom the U.S. election is not a far-away happening in a far-away land but an impossible-to-ignore big deal for the planet. (Courtesy of Philippe Tanne via AP)