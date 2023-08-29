FILE - President Donald Trump returns to the White House after visiting outside St. John's Church, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, a constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump, recruiting thousands of Americans to come to Washington on a mission to dismantle the federal government and replace it with a vision closer to his own. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)