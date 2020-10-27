FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, file photo, voters wait in line to enter the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, in Annapolis, Md., on the first day of in-person early voting in the state. Tens of millions of Americans already cast ballots in the 2020 election amid record-breaking early voting during the coronavirus pandemic. But for some voters in a handful of states, casting an early ballot in-person isn't even an option. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)