FILE - The Vermont State House stands on Feb. 14, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. Vermont on Tuesday, May 2, became the first state in the country to change its medically assisted suicide law to allow terminally ill people from out of state to take advantage of it to end their lives. Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill that removes the residency requirement for the decades-old law. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)