This image captured from the Battle of the Nibelungs Facebook page on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 shows items for sale featuring the right-wing extremist group’s name and logo. The Battle of the Nibelungs, or Kampf der Nibelungen, is the premiere martial arts brand in Europe for right-wing extremists. German authorities have twice banned their signature tournament. But the group still maintains multiple pages on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, which they use to spread their ideology, draw in recruits and make money. (AP Photo)