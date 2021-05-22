FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo Michael Thomas, a federal jail guard responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself, leaves federal court in New York. The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Epstein the night he killed himself, Tava Noel and Thomas, have admitted they falsified records but will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors, authorities said Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)