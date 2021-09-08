FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks during a roundtable discussion at the Service Employees International Union 32BJ, in New York. A new federal report say solar energy has the potential to power up to 40% of the nation’s electricity within 15 years — a 10-fold increase over current solar output that would require massive changes in U.S. policy and billions of dollars in federal investment to modernize the nation’s electric grid. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)