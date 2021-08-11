FILE - In this Friday, May 14, 2021 file photo, a 40-year-old woman who was says she was held captive and repeatedly raped by 15 Eritrean soldiers over a period of a week in a remote village near the Eritrea border, speaks during an interview at a hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. A new Amnesty International report published Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 says dozens of women have described shocking sexual assaults by Ethiopian soldiers and allied forces in the country's Tigray conflict, and its researcher calls it striking how the perpetrators appeared to act without fear of punishment from their commanders. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)