FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Stout handle mooring lines during the ship's return to home port at Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., in this Oct. 12, 2020, photo. Navy ships are getting fewer steaming hours because of growing maintenance delays and costs, a troubling trend that comes as at time when the U.S. is struggling to keep pace with China’s growing fleet. (Spc. Jason Pastrick/U.S. Navy via AP, File)