Some freed students from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School are reunited with their parents in Minna, Nigeria, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)