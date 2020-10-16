This Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 image from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention website shows part of page for Nina Witkofsky, new acting chief of staff of the agency. Witkofsky was installed initially as a senior advisor to Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC's director. In a few weeks, she would take over as the agency’s acting chief of staff and gradually become the person at CDC headquarters who has the most daily interactions with him, the CDC officials said. (CDC via AP)