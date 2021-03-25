This March 2021 photo provided by researcher Yomay Shyur shows a gondola at a Harvard University facility in Cambridge, Mass., which will be tested on a balloon over Sweden for eventual possible use in releasing sunlight-reflecting aerosols into the Earth's atmosphere. On Thursday, March 25, 2021, the National Academy of Sciences said the U.S. must seriously consider the idea of tinkering with the atmosphere to cool a warming Earth and accelerate research into how and whether humanity should hack the planet. (Yomay Shyur via AP)