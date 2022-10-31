FILE - Students walk through Harvard Yard, April 27, 2022, on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The future of affirmative action in higher education is on the table as the Supreme Court wades into the admissions programs at the nation's oldest public and private universities. The justices are hearing arguments Monday, Oct. 31, in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard that consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)