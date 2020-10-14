FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, attends a session on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. Georgieva said that the global economy has started on a long climb to stronger growth with prospects looking a little better than four months ago. Georgieva said Tuesday, Oct. 6 that global economic activity suffered an unprecedented fall in the spring when 85% of the global economy was in lockdown for several weeks but currently the situation is “less dire” with many countries seeing better-than-expected rebounds in recent weeks (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)