Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, head of the United States Africa Command, center, arrives alongside General Belkhir el-Farouk, Right, Moroccan Southern Zone Commander, to his right, to watch a large scale drill as part of the African Lion military exercise, in Tantan, south of Agadir, Morocco, Friday, June 18, 2021. The U.S.-led African Lion war games, which lasted nearly two weeks, stretched across Morocco, a key U.S, ally, with smaller exercises held in Tunisia and in Senegal, whose troops ultimately moved to Morocco. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)