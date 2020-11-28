FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2013 file photo, the Honorable Paul Newby addresses those in attendance before Susan Martin (R-Wilson) takes the oath of office for the North Carolina House of Representatives, in Wilson, N.C. Candidates in North Carolina's yet-decided races for Supreme Court chief justice and attorney general awaited final official results on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from several counties, two of which had to adjust previous tallies due to administrative errors. Current Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and challenger Newby, the senior associate justice, remained in an extremely close election. A statewide recount in the race was likely as hundreds of votes separated the two from nearly 5.4 million counted. (Brad Coville/The Wilson Times via AP, File)