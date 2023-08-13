The Rev. Ioann Koval stands inside an old Orthodox church in Antalya, Turkey, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Koval started serving in this church after the Russian Orthodox Church leadership decided to defrock him following his prayer for peace in Ukraine. Koval, who used to serve in a church in Moscow, appealed the decision to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, and the Constantinople ruled to restore his holy rank, allowing him to serve in one of its churches. (AP Photo/Kostya Manenkov)