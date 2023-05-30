FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, poses for a photo with audience members during a fundraising picnic forRep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. DeSantis is kicking off his presidential campaign in Iowa at the start of a busy week that will take him to 12 cities in three states as he tests his pitch as the most formidable Republican challenger to former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall. File)