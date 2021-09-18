FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020 file photo, redistricting reform advocate Brian Cannon poses with some of his yard signs and bumper stickers in his office in Richmond, Va. A new voter-approved commission in Ohio that was supposed to reduce partisanship in the once-a-decade process of political map-drawing has already become a flop. Similar commissions meeting for the first time in New York and Virginia have devolved into partisan finger-pointing, undermining their intent. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)