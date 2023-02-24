This photo shows the 1819 painting of the SS Savannah, by Hunter Wood, LT USMS. A chunk of weatherbeaten flotsam that washed up on a New York shoreline after Tropical Storm Ian last fall has piqued the interest of experts who say it is likely part of the SS Savannah, a famous shipwreck that became the first vessel to cross the Atlantic Ocean partly under steam power in 1819 and then ran aground off Long Island two years later. (Savannah Morning News via AP)