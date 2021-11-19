Tourists visit the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The Church of the Nativity, built on the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, is wrapping up a three-year restoration project just in time for the normally busy Christmas season. While the region is finally welcoming foreign tourists after a year-and-a-half-long COVID shutdown, few travelers are making their way to the birthplace of Jesus this holiday season (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)