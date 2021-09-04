This 2019 photo provided by Cristina Miles shows Cristina Miles, Austin Miles and their five children at Matanzas Inlet in Florida, Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Cristina Miles is among those facing more than one loss at once. Less than two weeks after her husband died of a COVID-19 infection that also sickened her and their five children, her mother-in-law died of the virus.(Cristina Miles via AP)