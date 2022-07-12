In this photo provided by the Kenemore family, Jerrel Kenemore stands at a Colombian checkpoint in the middle of the Simon Bolivar international bridge connecting San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela with Villa del Rosario, Colombia, the second week of March 2022. Kenemore, from the Dallas area, is one of at least three American citizens who were quietly arrested in 2022 allegedly trying to enter Venezuela illegally and are being held at a maximum security prison facing long sentences, The Associated Press has learned. (Kenemore family via AP)