A public transport train drive behind a display with fuel prices at a gas station et in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. People across the world are confronted with higher fuel prices as the war in Ukraine and lagging output from producing nations drive prices higher. Drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances, pushing some to walk, bike or use public transport. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)