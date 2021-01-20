File - In this Sept. 22, 2020 file photo, then Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will resign as President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office. The Justice Department says Wednesday that Rosen’s resignation goes into effect at noon. Rosen has run the department since former Attorney General William Barr resigned on Dec. 23. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)