About 20 people of African descent living abroad gather for dinner at a Jamaican restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand to celebrate America’s newest federal holiday, Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. (AP Photo/Annika Wolters)