FILE - This Thursday, March 10, 2016 file photo shows the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. During the four years of Donald Trump's presidency, prices for condos in the building have dropped, down 34%, according to Gail Lissner, a managing director of consultancy Integra Realty Resources. That compares to a 6% drop in the same period for 65 other condo buildings downtown. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)